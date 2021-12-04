RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622,757 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,023 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $22,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 44.4% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,850 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 20.3% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,929,000. Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 49.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 59.2% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 28,172 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $45.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

