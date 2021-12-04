Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.19% of Travelers Companies worth $72,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,679,000 after purchasing an additional 415,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,925,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,918,000 after purchasing an additional 322,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,874,000 after purchasing an additional 242,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.40.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $149.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.37 and a 200-day moving average of $155.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.75 and a 52 week high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.