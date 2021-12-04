Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,902 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $80,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $769,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,451 shares of company stock worth $16,981,922. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW opened at $108.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.95 and its 200-day moving average is $110.53. The stock has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.