Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $97.51 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,166 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $97,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $7,519,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,860,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $382.73 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.45 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $128.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $398.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.08.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

