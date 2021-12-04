Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,075 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $126,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $1,012,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hershey by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $179.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.57 and its 200 day moving average is $176.44. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $183.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,971 shares of company stock worth $5,847,505. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

