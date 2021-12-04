Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,963,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.32% of General Mills worth $117,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

GIS stock opened at $64.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average of $60.81. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

