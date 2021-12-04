Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 121,371 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,057 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 121,371 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.20% of NXP Semiconductors worth $101,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $623,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.84.

Shares of NXPI opened at $227.12 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $152.93 and a 52 week high of $234.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

