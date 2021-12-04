Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 42,922 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 862,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,922 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $149,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 426.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

NYSE PKI opened at $183.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

