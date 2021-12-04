Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Trading Up 0.1%

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.44. Approximately 49 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) by 150.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.85% of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

