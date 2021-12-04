Rodney Gonsalves Sells 669 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of A opened at $149.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.14. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 155.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,618 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $334,124,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,327,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,330 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $228,450,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

