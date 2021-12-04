Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RSGUF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSGUF opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $4.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52.

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

