Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €68.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €68.00 ($77.27) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BOSS. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.11 ($68.30).

BOSS stock opened at €51.32 ($58.32) on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €25.30 ($28.75) and a 52-week high of €59.98 ($68.16). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.26.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

