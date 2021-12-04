Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 349.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 238,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period.

Shares of FLC opened at $22.38 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

