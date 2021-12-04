Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$16.50

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.83. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $12.07.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.19 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

