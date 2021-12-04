Royal Bank of Canada Buys 2,257 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 21.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 98,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 336,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 33,145 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 66.1% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 239,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 95,280 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 217,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 134,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

BCSF opened at $15.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCSF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

