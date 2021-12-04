Royal Bank of Canada Buys 7,386 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $227,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKY opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average is $59.72. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 2.13.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

