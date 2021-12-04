Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRNB. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 81.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GRNB stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.25.

