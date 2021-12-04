Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.