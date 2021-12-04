Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Lowered to C$140.00 at National Bank Financial

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.63 EPS.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

Shares of RY opened at $100.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $79.82 and a twelve month high of $108.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,130 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,982 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 79.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,114,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,433,000 after purchasing an additional 936,010 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

