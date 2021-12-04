Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 1,930 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.05% of Kforce worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,331,000 after buying an additional 180,177 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,786,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,480,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 88,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,492,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $81.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.80.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kforce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,404. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

