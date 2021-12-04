Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,231 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BOX were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOX. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 451,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 71,919 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 60,920 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $396,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,773 shares of company stock worth $1,203,848 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.13 and a beta of 1.29. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

