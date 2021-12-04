Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$146.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective dropped by Scotiabank from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$141.94.

RY stock opened at C$128.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$183.25 billion and a PE ratio of 12.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$102.74 and a one year high of C$134.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$130.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$128.25.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.24, for a total value of C$69,558.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$522,507.36. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.30, for a total value of C$672,182.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$741,775.76. Insiders have sold 17,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,843 in the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

