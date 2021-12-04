Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.80.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $136.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $98.66 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average of $110.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.