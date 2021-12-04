RSK Infrastructure Framework 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.16 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $172.75 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000441 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00059756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,058.89 or 0.08256352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00064893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00084092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,552.20 or 0.98761999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002626 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework launched on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 796,820,007 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Infrastructure Framework directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Infrastructure Framework should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Infrastructure Framework using one of the exchanges listed above.

