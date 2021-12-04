Safe Haven (SHA) Market Cap Reaches $14.81 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $14.81 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.54 or 0.00907654 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

