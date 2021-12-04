Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $291,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,592,000 after acquiring an additional 89,197 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,132,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 359.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 66,214 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 78,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $148.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.43 and its 200 day moving average is $137.64. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $160.55.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.