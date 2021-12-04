Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.72 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.60.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

