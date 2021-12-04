Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,015 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.6% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.6% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 41,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 74.7% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 23,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $167.50 billion, a PE ratio of 195.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

