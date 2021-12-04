Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $607,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,176,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,284,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,530,000.

DFIV stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41.

