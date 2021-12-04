SafeInsure Price Tops $0.0119 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 4th. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $260,088.30 and $497.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00055688 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000741 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,864,178 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

