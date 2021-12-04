Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €122.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($138.64) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAF. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($176.14) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €128.58 ($146.12).

EPA SAF opened at €98.66 ($112.11) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €113.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €114.25. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($104.95).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

