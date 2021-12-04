Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €133.00 by UBS Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €133.00 ($151.14) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($176.14) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($156.82) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($138.64) price objective on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Safran in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €128.58 ($146.12).

Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a one year high of €92.36 ($104.95). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €113.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €114.25.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

