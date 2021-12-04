Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Price Target Cut to €145.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €155.00 ($176.14) to €145.00 ($164.77) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SAFRY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safran from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.00.

Get Safran alerts:

OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69. Safran has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $38.35.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.