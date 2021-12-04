SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CAO Eric Domagalski Sells 1,192 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $63,450.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $47.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SAIL. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.