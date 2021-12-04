salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,060 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,261 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of salesforce.com worth $136,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM opened at $258.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.45 and its 200-day moving average is $261.91. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $252.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Piper Sandler raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total transaction of $5,308,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,141,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,140,072.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

