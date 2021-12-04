Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,700 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 1,609,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SFRGF opened at $21.41 on Friday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.