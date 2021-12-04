Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,700 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 1,609,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.8 days.
OTCMKTS:SFRGF opened at $21.41 on Friday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54.
About Salvatore Ferragamo
