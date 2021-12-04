Saputo Inc. (SAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 6th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.
Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$28.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$27.54 and a 12 month high of C$42.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.87. The company has a market cap of C$11.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09.
Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Featured Article: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.