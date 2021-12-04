Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SBGSY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $37.23.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

