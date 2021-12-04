Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Trimmed by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Acas LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $156.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.50. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.