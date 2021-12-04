Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Short Interest Update

Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the October 31st total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SCOTF opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average is $78.66. Scout24 has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCOTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Scout24 from €80.00 ($90.91) to €73.00 ($82.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scout24 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

