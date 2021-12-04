Seaport Res Ptn Comments on American States Water’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of American States Water in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.58.

AWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:AWR opened at $95.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

In related news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $48,500.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,768 shares of company stock valued at $815,679. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American States Water by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in American States Water by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American States Water by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in American States Water by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in American States Water by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

