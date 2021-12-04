SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.88 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of SCWX opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49. SecureWorks has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,289,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

