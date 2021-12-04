SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SecureWorks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

SecureWorks stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.02.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 5.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 9.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 223.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 6.9% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 60,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

