SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives $68.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.58.

A number of research firms have commented on SEIC. Truist began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.

SEI Investments stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,904. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

