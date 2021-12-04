SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives $23.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.95.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLQT shares. TheStreet lowered SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
In other news, Director Donald L. Hawks III bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SelectQuote stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 13.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.