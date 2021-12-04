SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives $23.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLQT shares. TheStreet lowered SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

In other news, Director Donald L. Hawks III bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SelectQuote stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 13.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.