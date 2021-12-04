SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the October 31st total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $632,000. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SemiLEDs stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $5.32. 87,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,509. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.99.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

