Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.94.

SRTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.65 million, a P/E ratio of -351.00 and a beta of 0.50. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

