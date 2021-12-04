Sentinel Protocol Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $74.30 million and $17.99 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00035705 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00022580 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005840 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

