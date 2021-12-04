Sentinel Protocol Price Reaches $0.18 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $80.68 million and approximately $14.76 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00037655 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00022848 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005827 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

