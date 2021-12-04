Service Properties Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,299 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,504% compared to the typical volume of 268 call options.

SVC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $8.54 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,813 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 1,388.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 156,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 145,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

